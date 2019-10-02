Blast Up The Learning Curve On The Emerging Clearwater Oil Play

Is the Clearwater going to be the next Big Oil Play in the WCSB? Sprinkled across a massive 400 km swath running from Jarvie through Marten Hills and Nipisi to Golden, the industry has quietly drilled over 1,100 horizontal laterals into the play that are now producing over 16,000 bopd. The shallow depth, high storage and novel multi-lateral pad drilling provide eye opening economics and suggest the play is “clearly” promising.

Canadian Discovery (CDL) has taken a multi-disciplinary approach to understanding this play, and we are providing our insights to help you quickly get up the learning curve. CDL’s Clearwater Oil Play Information Package illustrates the relationships between different producing areas and stratigraphic units, and variations in oil quality. Type curves and EURs are provided.

