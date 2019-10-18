Download The New Alberta Oil & Gas Quarterly: Charting A New Course For Western Canada's Gas

The Fall 2019 Alberta Oil & Gas Quarterly is now available.

A collaboration between the Government of Alberta and JWN, the report highlights the latest oil and gas news and data. This issue's focus is LNG: Charting a new course for Western Canada's gas.

With the $40-billion LNG Canada project now under construction, analysts have a “reasonably positive outlook” for LNG in Canada, but that wasn’t always the case.

Click here to access the Fall 2019 Alberta Oil & Gas Quarterly.