CSUR Presents: Enhanced HC Recovery #2, Oct. 22

As a follow up to the initial event held in May 2019, CSUR will continue to highlight this emerging topic / technology within the unconventional sector. During the initial session, the objective was to bring about awareness of available laboratory tools & studies, EHR techniques, and simulation/modeling practices. Whether it is "Huff ‘n Puff", polymer, nanoparticle, or any other type of production enhancement method, the end goal is incremental recovery from implementing the right scheme at the right time. Prevailing or existing enhanced recovery techniques utilized in conventional reservoirs may also offer strategies for unconventional reservoirs. During this session, speakers will continue to elaborate on research & application of EHR projects and assess their impact on production results. This event will be of interest to a broad range of professionals who may be in this space already and whose organizations are considering or have recently employed this technology.

Location: 801 Seventh +15 Level / Conference Ctre (plus 15 level)

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 (from 07h30 to 10h00)

