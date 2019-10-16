Case Studies In Successful Oil And Gas Partnerships: Business, Technology And Indigenous Collaboration



Groundbreaking things often happen because of innovative partnerships, particularly in Canada’s evolving oil and gas market.

On November 7, JWN Energy and Fluor Canada Ltd. will host a complimentary interactive Speaker Series event where industry leaders will share lessons from exciting current success stories in business, technology and environmental performance, including:

Suncor Energy's landmark business deal with the Fort McKay and Mikisew Cree First Nations;

Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance success in facilitating the Water Technology Development Centre and NAIT high-temperature membrane lab; and,

Husky Energy's expanding commercial field deployment of AI.

Industry Panel:

Sheila Innes, General Manager, Stakeholder and Aboriginal Relations, Suncor Energy

John Brogly, Director, Water EPA: previously Interim Chief Executive, Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance

Glen McCrimmon, Innovation Chief, Innovation Gateway, Husky Energy

Mark Brown, Vice-President & General Manager, Fluor Canada (Opening Remarks)

Deborah Jaremko, editor, jwnenergy.com and oilsands editor, the Daily Oil Bulletin (Moderator)

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time: 7:30 am - 9:15 am MST

Location: Calgary Central Library | 800 - 3 Street SE

Cost: Complimentary

Click here to register.