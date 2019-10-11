Active Rate Ends Week at 27%, With 150 Rigs At Work

Drilling rig activity in Western Canada and the Top 10 active operators as of Oct. 11, 2019, as reported this morning by Rig Locator.

These figures compare to 147 active rigs as of Oct. 10, 2019 with 400 down, for an active rate of 27 per cent.

Year ago comparison

Last year during the same week, 209 rigs were active, 393 down, for an active rate of 35 per cent.

Active rigs on the Rig Locator website are defined as rigs that are drilling, rigging up or moving. (Note: This data differs from the rig counts tracked by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, which bases its utilization rates on whether rigs are drilling, which it defines as spud to rig release, or down.)