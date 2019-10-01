Energy & Mining Divisions Merge To Create Glacier RIG Ltd.

Glacier Media Group’s energy and mining divisions are merging to create a new group focused on innovative intelligence, media, marketing, and digital talent solutions.

Glacier Resource Innovation Group (Glacier RIG Ltd.) launches on Oct. 1, 2019, as a division of Glacier Media Group. It will be comprised of the existing JWN Energy Group, The Northern Miner Group and InfoMine Inc.

Leading industry brands within Glacier RIG Ltd. include the Daily Oil Bulletin, The Northern Miner, EduMine, Mining Intelligence, MINING.com, JWNEnergy.com, Evaluate Energy, CareerMine, Canadian Mining Journal and Mines Handbook.

“More than ever, natural resource companies need access to vital business information and tools to help them identify growth opportunities and to navigate the complex changes impacting resource development,” said Bill Whitelaw, CEO of Glacier RIG Ltd.

“Between the three groups, we have an incredibly talented team with substantial depth and breadth in terms of energy and mining knowledge. It will be a powerful combination of experience and expertise providing a broader range of insights for the sectors,” he added.

Glacier RIG Ltd. will have sales, content, development and support teams in London (U.K.), Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver (Canada), and Washington State (U.S.)., in addition to representatives in India, South Africa and Australia.

“Our scale and proximity to key resource markets will allow us to better serve our customers and deliver innovative product solutions,” said Rob King, president of Glacier RIG Ltd.

Additional product information

Daily Oil Bulletin

www.dailyoilbulletin.com

The Northern Miner

www.northernminer.com

EduMine

www.edumine.com

JWN Energy

www.jwnenergy.com

Evaluate Energy

www.evaluateenergy.com

Mining Intelligence

www.miningintelligence.com

MINING.com

www.mining.com