Search
Asset Sales and Acquisitions

Amherst Seeking Joint Venture Partner

Amherst Energy Inc. is seeking a joint venture partner to participate in a low-risk, multi-well, horizontal heavy oil drilling program. The first two wells will be located in the Lloydminster area adjacent to existing production. The company has surveyed the locations and is preparing to submit the well licence applications, following which it will commence building the surface leases. For further details, please contact Wayne Radcliffe at wradcliffe@amherstenergy.ca or 403-680-4253.

Analysis

Most Read

  1. Alberta Separatism Could Be Real Threat
  2. Online Confusion About Convoys To Ottawa Reveals Different Organizer Priorities
  3. Oil And Gas Industry Labour Needs Evolving Amid Changing Regulatory Environment
  4. B.C. Indigenous Group Anticipating RCMP Action At Anti-LNG Pipeline Camp
  5. U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Exxon In Climate Change Document Fight