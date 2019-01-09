Amherst Seeking Joint Venture Partner

Amherst Energy Inc. is seeking a joint venture partner to participate in a low-risk, multi-well, horizontal heavy oil drilling program. The first two wells will be located in the Lloydminster area adjacent to existing production. The company has surveyed the locations and is preparing to submit the well licence applications, following which it will commence building the surface leases. For further details, please contact Wayne Radcliffe at wradcliffe@amherstenergy.ca or 403-680-4253.