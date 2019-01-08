The 2019 EPAC Awards will be held on March 20 at the Calgary Petroleum Club. Hosted by The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, the EPAC Awards recognize and celebrate the leading exploration and production companies in Canada’s oil and gas industry. Early bird pricing ends January 18, so get your tickets now!

EPAC Awards – Last chance for early bird pricing!

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 — Calgary Petroleum Club

Reception: 11:30am - 12:00pm

Keynote & Awards Presentation: 12:00pm - 1:30pm

Early bird pricing ends January 18! Get your tickets today: https://www.epacawards.ca/tickets/

About the EPAC Awards

The 6th Annual EPAC Awards luncheon will be held at the Calgary Petroleum Club on March 20, 2019. Hosted by The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, the EPAC Awards promote and celebrate achievement, business success and entrepreneurship among Canada’s independent oil and gas producers.

Award categories for Canada-based public or private companies:

Top Emerging Producer

To qualify for this award, the applicant must be producing less than 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Top Junior Producer

To qualify for this award, the applicant must be producing between 10,000 and 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during its latest fiscal year.

Top Intermediate/Senior Producer

To qualify for this award, the applicant must have achieved average production greater than 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during its latest fiscal year.

See the list of 2019 EPAC Awards Nominees