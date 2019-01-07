Practical Insights Delivered On Canadian Well Site Facilities Design And Engineering Challenges

After months of research with the full spectrum of unconventional operators and leading service providers in Western Canada, American & Canadian Business Conferences long-running Well Site Facilities Onshore conference comes to Calgary in February, with a program designed to deliver practical, real-world insight on the region’s greatest facilities design and engineering challenges.

There has been a significant uptake in the development of new projects and expansion of existing facilities – but for Canada’s operators, the focus is still on innovation and cost savings. E&Ps want to get projects off the ground sooner and start making money quickly.



However, Canadian operators are operating in a very different environment than anywhere else. With stringent regulations, gas conservation requirements and extreme temperatures, facilities need to be designed differently, while keeping capital outlay and the cost of operating under control. Western Canada’s E&Ps are raising some critical questions.

Cost-Effective Well Site Facilities Canada 2019 is dedicated to delivering insight and deep-dive case studies that will allow Canadian E&Ps to navigate a restrictive regulatory environment, covering the full cycle of well site facilities, from inception to execution.

Visit the conference website to download the agenda and explore registration options including E&P and group discounts and Live Streaming option.