Duvernay Shale Oil: New Leasing Opportunities Available From PrairieSky Royalty In Central Alberta West Shale Basin

PrairieSky Royalty has over 75 sections of unleased Duvernay PNG rights in the Pembina area of Central Alberta, half of which have only recently became available for leasing to industry. Lands are on trend with industry activity west of the Rimbey Homeglen Leduc Reef Trend. Interested parties can view PrairieSky’s updated land availability and technical mapping at PSK Pembina Duvernay Shale Oil Opportunity (For optimal viewing, please use Internet Explorer).

For further information please contact Justin Rockafellow, Area Land Negotiator at (587) 293-4065.