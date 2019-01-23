119307 Alberta Corporation Property Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist 119307 Alberta Corporation (“119307” or the “Company”) with the sale of its oil and natural gas property in the Dunvegan area of Alberta (the “Property”).

The Property consists of a 0.921% working interest in the Dunvegan Gas Unit No. 1 (the “Unit”), as well as various non-Unit oil and natural gas wells.

Approximately 96% of the Company’s production and net operating income from the Property is generated from the Unit, with the balance from its minor working interests in three non-Unit Debolt oil wells.

The majority of the Company’s non-Unit oil production is from its 4.97% pooled working interest in the Dunvegan Debolt BB Pool that has been under waterflood since 1998. This pool is currently producing approximately 52 barrels of oil per day from two wells.

