EPAC Awards – Keynote Announcement!

The 2019 EPAC Awards will be held on March 20 at the Calgary Petroleum Club. Hosted by The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, the EPAC Awards recognize and celebrate the leading exploration and production companies in Canada’s oil and gas industry. We are pleased to announce Allan Fogwill’s keynote presentation will address overcoming today’s industry challenges.

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 — Calgary Petroleum Club

Reception: 11:30am - 12:00pm

Keynote & Awards Presentation: 12:00pm - 1:30pm

Hosted by The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, the EPAC Awards recognize and celebrate the leading exploration and production companies in Canada’s oil and gas industry.

This year’s keynote speaker, Allan Fogwill, President & CEO of CERI (Canadian Energy Research Institute), will examine the challenges industry faces in his presentation titled: Canadian Oil and Gas: Competitiveness and Future Prospects

Fogwill will demonstrate that the challenges faced today are no different in context than the ones originally dealt with decades ago as the industry developed. He believes innovation, environmental stewardship and risk-taking were the order of the day then and should be the order of the day now. Technology changes can bring about reductions in emissions, enhancements to market access and a productive future.

This event is SOLD OUT!