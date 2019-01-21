PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala Sets New Record

Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) signature fundraising event raised $1.4 million to help save lives of Canadians in need of emergency medical care.

The 25th annual Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) STARS & Spurs Gala raised more than $1.4 million, up $200,000 from 2018. More than 1,500 people attended the western-themed event at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park on Saturday.

Over the last 25 years, the fundraising gala has raised more than $17 million, allowing STARS to continue providing patients care and leading the way in how emergency medical care is delivered. The money raised at the fundraiser is vital to STARS’ mission of saving lives and providing emergency medical care to the critically ill and injured.

Andrea Robertson, president and CEO of STARS, said she was humbled by and grateful for the community who has supported the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala over the past 25 years, especially PSAC, and its members.

“Albertans’ philanthropic spirit continues to amaze me even through times of change and uncertainty,” she said. “When you see a red helicopter in the sky, know that your support has helped STARS continue to help the critically ill and injured and provide emergency care across the province.”

STARS is dedicated to providing a safe, rapid, highly specialized emergency medical transport system for the critically ill and injured and believes in the mandate of saving lives through partnership, leadership and innovation.

“I am so proud of the oilfield services sector in Alberta who has opened their hearts and wallets to support STARS,” said Gary Mar, PSAC president and CEO. “The STARS & Spurs Gala is integral to bringing community members together to fuel STARS’ mandate of saving lives, and we are thrilled to be a part of this steadfast partnership.”

The evening featured live and silent auctions and a virtual reality experience where guests had a first-hand look into what it’s like to be onboard a STARS mission. Guests also kicked up their heels to live entertainment by country music stars Gord Bamford, George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett. Families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team were honoured during the evening.