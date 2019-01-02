Search
Market Access Issues/TMX Dominate List Of Top Read DOB Articles From 2018

Market access, specifically the Trans Mountain expansion saga, dominated the list of the Daily Oil Bulletin’s most viewed articles from 2018. Articles specifically related to TMX, or related articles on pipelines/market access, comprised 11 of the top 20. Below is a list of the top 20 from 2018. Click on the links to access each individual story.

  1. Feds Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Project For $4.5 Billion
  2. Feds To Backstop Trans Mountain Through Indemnification Even If Kinder Morgan Backs Out
  3. B.C. Files Constitutional Challenge Of Alberta Legislation
  4. Federal Cabinet Directs NEB To Reconsider Trans Mountain Recommendations Related To Marine Shipping
  5. Oilpatch Icon Clayton Riddell Dead At 81
  6. Canada Finally Getting Its LNG Plant: LNG Canada Moving Ahead With Export Facility Near Kitimat
  7. Notley Announces Halt To Imports Of B.C. Wine As Trans Mountain Saga Continues To Heat Up
  8. Husky’s Hostile Bid For MEG A ‘Compelling Offer’: Peabody
  9. Kinder Morgan Suspends Non-Essential Spending On Trans Mountain Expansion
  10. Alberta Government Mandating Production Decrease
  11. WCC LNG, Project Proposed By Imperial/Exxon, Exits Environmental Assessment Process
  12. Baytex Enters Duvernay In $2.8 Billion Merger With Raging River
  13. B.C. Government Referring To The Courts Issue Of Its Right To Protect Coast
  14. B.C. Drilling Licence Sold For $42.05 Million
  15. Nexen Moving Ahead With Long Lake Southwest Expansion
  16. Federal Court Quashes Government Approval Of TMX; Further Indigenous Consultation Ordered
  17. Oilpatch CEO ‘Implores’ U Of A To Change Mind On Suzuki Honorary Degree
  18. Feds Will Talk To Kinder Morgan About Aid To Solve Crisis
  19. Civil War In The Oilpatch And A Lougheed Solution
  20. ‘Too Compelling For Us To Ignore’: Precision To Buy Trinidad In $1.03 Billion Deal

 

