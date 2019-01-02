Market Access Issues/TMX Dominate List Of Top Read DOB Articles From 2018
Market access, specifically the Trans Mountain expansion saga, dominated the list of the Daily Oil Bulletin’s most viewed articles from 2018. Articles specifically related to TMX, or related articles on pipelines/market access, comprised 11 of the top 20. Below is a list of the top 20 from 2018. Click on the links to access each individual story.
- Feds Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Project For $4.5 Billion
- Feds To Backstop Trans Mountain Through Indemnification Even If Kinder Morgan Backs Out
- B.C. Files Constitutional Challenge Of Alberta Legislation
- Federal Cabinet Directs NEB To Reconsider Trans Mountain Recommendations Related To Marine Shipping
- Oilpatch Icon Clayton Riddell Dead At 81
- Canada Finally Getting Its LNG Plant: LNG Canada Moving Ahead With Export Facility Near Kitimat
- Notley Announces Halt To Imports Of B.C. Wine As Trans Mountain Saga Continues To Heat Up
- Husky’s Hostile Bid For MEG A ‘Compelling Offer’: Peabody
- Kinder Morgan Suspends Non-Essential Spending On Trans Mountain Expansion
- Alberta Government Mandating Production Decrease
- WCC LNG, Project Proposed By Imperial/Exxon, Exits Environmental Assessment Process
- Baytex Enters Duvernay In $2.8 Billion Merger With Raging River
- B.C. Government Referring To The Courts Issue Of Its Right To Protect Coast
- B.C. Drilling Licence Sold For $42.05 Million
- Nexen Moving Ahead With Long Lake Southwest Expansion
- Federal Court Quashes Government Approval Of TMX; Further Indigenous Consultation Ordered
- Oilpatch CEO ‘Implores’ U Of A To Change Mind On Suzuki Honorary Degree
- Feds Will Talk To Kinder Morgan About Aid To Solve Crisis
- Civil War In The Oilpatch And A Lougheed Solution
- ‘Too Compelling For Us To Ignore’: Precision To Buy Trinidad In $1.03 Billion Deal
