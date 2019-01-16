Blackspur Oil Corp. Duvernay Land Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Blackspur Oil Corp. (“Blackspur” or the “Company”) with the sale of its prospective Duvernay oil rights located in the Pembina area of Alberta (the “Property”).

Blackspur holds working interests in 95 sections (82 net) of prospective Duvernay oil rights located in the Pembina area of Alberta.

The Company holds a 100% working interest in most of the lands on the Property, holding working interests of 50% and 80% in some of the lands.

The Company sees a clear line of sight for the acquirer of the Property to enhance its land position by way of selective strategic acreage swaps, leasing of open Freehold land and the acquisition of a small number of sections of open Crown land.

With these enhancements, Blackspur sees potential for a substantial development of up to approximately 380 two mile horizontal Duvernay locations.

