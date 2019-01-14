Oilsands Acquisition Opportunity

Bounty Developments Ltd. is soliciting cash offers for its 100% working interest, unencumbered, in 46 sections (29,440 acres) of contiguous oil sands rights (4 oilsands leases, expiring in October, 2026 and February, 2027 respectively). Bounty 2D Proprietary Seismic is also available as part of deal.

Highlights include:

150 km of 2D Seismic on lands (including the 123 km of seismic shot by Bounty in 2012) and 32 vintage wells on and off the lands have identified primary drilling locations and potential for multiple large SAGD Oilsands Projects. 31 well core hole program previously approved and licensed but not carried out.

288 Million Bbl Contingent Resource (P50) plus 1,674 Million Bbl Discovered and Undiscovered Petroleum In Place; ~2.5 Billion Bbls Petroleum in Place (Independent Engineering Report)

For further information, and to make a proposal, contact Paul Clark, Manager, Land and Business Development, at (403) 718-7427 or pclark@bountydev.com.

The deadline for cash offers is January 26, 2019 at 5 pm MST.