Blockchain And IoT Events Coming To Calgary, Feb. 12-14

The Energy Conference Network and IQM Management are pleased to once again bring its two game-changing events to the Canadian oil & gas industry. Taking place on February 12-14 at the Hotel Arts in Calgary, Alberta, these two events — Blockchain in Oil & Gas Canada and IoT in Oil & Gas Canada — are comprised of a curated mix of panel sessions, case studies and keynote presentations to address the entire value proposition for emerging technologies with a focus on IoT and blockchain.

Blockchain in Oil & Gas Canada Conference

February 12 – Hotel Arts Calgary

www.blockchain-oilandgas-canada.com

The Blockchain is poised to transform the oil and gas industry.

Over the past year, there has been wide recognition that blockchain will impact and disrupt oil and gas across multiple use cases, and the Blockchain in Oil and Gas Conference will enable you to understand how blockchain technology is changing the industry.

Last year in Calgary there was so much enthusiasm around blockchain, that we have decided to have an entire day to focused on this technology. This conference will give you that edge to stay ahead of your competition. Meet with top oil and gas operators and hear presentations about how blockchain is already being used in the field.

From integrating blockchain, to supply chain applications, smart contracts and its use in logistics, this conference will cover real issues that you can take back to your organization.

For more information, download the conference brochure by clicking here.

Ready to register? Save 20% with JWN’s special promo code — JWN20 — or click here.

IoT in Oil & Gas Canada Conference

February 13-14 – Hotel Arts Calgary

www.iotinoilandgas-canada.com

The IoT in Oil & Gas Conference series is the world's leading series of IoT in oil and gas events. Since 2015 over 4,000 attendees and 200 sponsors have participated in these events, worldwide.

The past three years have seen the industry make great strides in using technology to realign their cost base — and these conferences have played an important role in best practice knowledge dissemination and being a hub for networking and ideas exchange.

IoT offers a chance for oil & gas to compete in a commoditized world and is the future of the oil & gas industry. This event will focus on using IoT to drive down costs and increase efficiencies to pave the way to the future.

From AI to data analytics, decreasing safety risks and even how it affects the environmental footprint, these two days will give you more than 18 hours of learning and networking with peers to take back real solutions to your organization.

For more information, download the conference brochure by clicking here.

Ready to register? Save 20% with JWN’s special promo code — JWN20 — or click here.

Special three-day pricing is available and limited sponsorship opportunities remain. For more information, please contact: symon.rubens@energyconferencenetwork.com