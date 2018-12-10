PrairieSky Royalty — Upcoming Cardium Leasing Opportunities In Pembina For Q1 2019

PrairieSky Royalty has over 100,000 acres of Cardium leases expiring on December 31, 2018, in Central Alberta. For the first time in five years, the majority of these Cardium rights will become available for leasing to industry. The lands are offsetting recent extended reach horizontal drilling activity in Ferrier and Pembina. Interested parties can view the PSK Cardium Land Map for an overview of the lands. In addition to the Cardium, details on Mannville leasing opportunities will be made available in early 2019. For further information please contact Justin Rockafellow, Area Land Negotiator at (587) 293-4065.