CGIS, The World Leader In Severe Service Valves, Promotes A New President

CGIS is proud to announce the promotion of Dave Friesen from VP Sales North America to President of CGIS. Mr. Friesen becomes the 3rd president in the company's history and is reflective of the confidence the board has in his abilities to lead the organization onto greater success while further promoting the Severe Service Valve (SSV) message to the industry.

Through Dave's 20 years with the organization he has used his abilities and skills to align CGIS with the world’s best manufacturers and solidify our position as the recognized leader in the selection of Severe Service Valves. In this new role Dave will use his experience and commitment to understanding the application to further shape and grow CGIS as an organization that ensures our customers always get the right valve, well before a dollar is spent.

Dave has been an integral part of CGIS’ current strategy and positioning and we welcome his further leadership and vision for continued long term growth.

Visit www.cgis.cs for more information.