Eastern Newfoundland Parcel Fetches Record $621.02 Million In Call For Bids

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board collected a record cumulative $1.39 billion in its 2018 Call for Bids, and a record single successful bid amount of $621.02 million in work commitments.

Successful bids were submitted for four exploration licences in the Eastern Newfoundland region (NL18-CFB01) and for one exploration licence (NL18-CFB02) in the Jeanne d’Arc region.

In the Eastern Newfoundland region, BHP Billiton Petroleum (New Ventures) Corporation was the successful high bidder, for Parcel 8.

In the Jeanne d’Arc region, a partnership between Suncor Energy Offshore Exploration Partnership (40 per cent), Husky Oil Operations Limited (30 per cent) and Equinor Canada Ltd. (30 per cent) was the bidder.

No bids were received for a call for bids for a production licence (NL18-CFB03) in the Jeanne d’Arc region.

Equinor

Equinor successfully participated in three of the bids.

“We are pleased to have secured significant acreage and new exploration opportunities offshore Canada. The successful bids aligns with Equinor’s strategy of developing our position in prolific basins,” said Tim Dodson, Equinor’s executive vice-president for exploration.

“These exploration investments provide Equinor an important opportunity to advance our position in a region where we have a well-established exploration portfolio while we continue to evaluate and mature our existing exploration assets in the Flemish Pass Basin,” said Dodson.

Equinor has been active in Canada since 1996, and operates the 2013 Bay du Nord discovery, located in the Flemish Pass Basin. Equinor also holds an extensive exploration and partner-operated development position offshore Newfoundland, with partnership interests in the producing Hibernia, Terra Nova and Hebron fields.

Bid criterion

The sole criterion for selecting a winning bid for the exploration licences is the total amount the bidder commits to spend on exploration of the parcel during Period I (the first period of a nine-year licence). The minimum acceptable bid for each parcel is $10 million in work commitments.

Subject to bidders satisfying the requirements specified in Call for Bids NL18-CFB01 and NL18-CFB02 and upon receiving ministerial approvals, the board will issue the new exploration licences in January 2019.

These Calls for Bids parcels are included in the 2014 Eastern Newfoundland Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA). The SEA examines the environmental effects that may be associated with a plan, program or policy proposal and allows for the incorporation of environmental considerations at the earliest stages of program planning.

SEA involves a broader-scale environmental assessment (EA) that considers the larger ecological setting and consultation with a wide array of stakeholders. The board said it is discussing with the federal and Newfoundland and Labrador governments potential new approaches to environmental assessments with the details to be released as they become available.

Assessments of regional and/or site-specific issues will be completed before any work can begin within the licence area. The timing, spatial extent, and nature of proposed oil and gas activities, in addition to mitigations already prescribed by legislation, will determine the level of additional restriction or mitigation that may be required. Any additional measures would be determined during the project-specific environmental assessment and/or other regulatory approval processes.

Offshore safety and environmental protection are paramount in all board decisions. No physical activity may occur on these licences without an operations authorization.

The C-NLOPB will not approve any offshore petroleum-related activity until an operator demonstrates that it has met all legislative and regulatory requirements and has reduced risks to levels that are as low as reasonably practicable.