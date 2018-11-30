TREX Limited Entry Sleeves Provide Reduced Risk And Improved Operations In Extended Reach Laterals

An operator working in the Montney formation successfully deployed TREX™ limited entry QuickPORT™ IV sleeves in two wells, simplifying operations in their extended reach laterals.

Each well consisted of 42 QuickPORT IV sleeves, run in groups of 3 for a total of 14 stages. Both wells were extended reach laterals with lateral lengths exceeding 3,500 m and each job was executed successfully, with an average of 11,834 m3 of fluid pumped and 1,558 tonnes of proppant placed for all stages.

Packers Plus limited entry ball-activated QuickPORT™ IV sleeves mitigate the risk of wireline or coiled tubing intervention, especially at the toe of longer laterals. Tungsten carbide nozzles on each sleeve mitigate erosion during treatment, enabling even fluid flow within the zone.

“The QuickPORT IV sleeves deployed in the Montney, along with our run history with the PrimeSET™ Liner Hanger, are providing improved options for operators completing wells with cemented liners,” says Ian Bryant, President and CEO of Packers Plus. “The diversification of our offerings with the TREX Cemented Product Line is a natural progression for us as we develop completion technologies that adapt to changing industry demands.”

The Packers Plus TREX Cemented Product Line offers a suite of cemented completion solutions, with a focus on solving challenges introduced by extended reach laterals. While extended reach laterals have the potential to provide higher returns, it requires overcoming a few challenges, including: making sure the system can get to bottom without any tool damage, increasing reservoir contact, and reducing intervention trips in and out of the well.

The TREX Product Line offers a solution for every section of the wellbore, including: the PrimeSET™ Liner Hanger; limited entry QuickPORT™ IV sleeves and single point entry Diffusor® sleeves; the Toe-XT™ Hydraulic Sleeve; and for operators using plug-and-perf, the Lightning™ and LightningPLUS™ composite plugs.

“The TREX Cemented Product Line provides operators with an opportunity to deploy the best technology in the completion tool business, regardless of their completion method of choice, and improve operational efficiency while maximizing reservoir contact,” adds Bryant.

For more information on the company’s innovative TREX Cemented Product Line, visit http://packersplus.com/solutions/cemented-liner/.