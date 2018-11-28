Come Visit STEP At The 17th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference

On December 4-5, the 17th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference will take place at the Hyatt in downtown Calgary, and you can’t afford to miss this. Nothing will set your budget off-track like a shutdown that goes astray. At the conference, you’ll discover new processes, learn what others are doing to stick to their budgets, share solutions and most importantly, meet experienced STEP professionals. From purging to blanketing, rapid cool-down, leak detection, and pressure testing, STEP’s N2 solutions have you covered.

Come visit us at booth 314.