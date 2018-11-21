Search
Asset Sales and Acquisitions

Low Risk High Reward Oil Development Farmin Opportunity In The Princess Area Of Southeast Alberta

Farmin opportunity in a thick, well developed, oil producing Lithic Glauconite channel defined by existing well control and 3-D seismic. Production tests from one of the vertical wells on the lands and nearby recent horizontal wells have de-risked the land, which now requires horizontal drilling and the drilling of up to 10 horizontal wells. Please contact Mike, P. Geol at Basic Oil Ltd. 403 880-2222.

Analysis

Most Read

  1. Natural Gas Series: Profile Of Western Canadian Natural Gas Producers Changing With The Challenging Times
  2. Obsidian Eyes Alternative Commercial Arrangements For Its Viking Assets
  3. Imperial Changes Water Plan For Aspen Project; No More OTSGs
  4. Husky Energy Spill Shuts Down Oil Rigs Off NL Coast
  5. NEB Approves Increased Pressure On EnbridgeT-South Pipeline