Low Risk High Reward Oil Development Farmin Opportunity In The Princess Area Of Southeast Alberta
Farmin opportunity in a thick, well developed, oil producing Lithic Glauconite channel defined by existing well control and 3-D seismic. Production tests from one of the vertical wells on the lands and nearby recent horizontal wells have de-risked the land, which now requires horizontal drilling and the drilling of up to 10 horizontal wells. Please contact Mike, P. Geol at Basic Oil Ltd. 403 880-2222.
- Categories:
- Asset Sales and Acquisitions