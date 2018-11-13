Event: Assessing Canada’s LNG Opportunity

The International Energy Agency sees healthy future world demand for natural gas and LNG, stating that China alone accounts for a third of global demand growth to 2022, thanks in part to the country’s ‘Blue Skies’ policy and the strong drive to improve air quality.

The $40 billion LNG Canada project in Kitimat now underway, and others in the works, will serve this demand by leveraging British Columbia’s abundant clean gas supplies via increased natural gas production, a new gas pipeline to the Pacific, and a coastal export terminal to be operational in five years.

Small and medium sized businesses in British Columbia are positioning themselves to serve increased demand for goods and services, with opportunities predicted in manufacturing, trade, transportation, finance, real estate, and business and professional services.

On Nov. 14 in Vancouver, B.C., Resource Works presents an economic study of LNG, with former Statistics Canada chief economic analyst Philip Cross presenting a modeling of the impacts, followed by a panel discussion looking at the regional and national dimensions.

This event is intended to help businesses spot the coming LNG opportunities.

Special User Discount: All Daily Oil Bulletin, JWN Energy and Mining.com users will receive 25% discount on registration. Please click the link below and use the offer code GLACIER.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-shale-to-open-sea-how-lng-is-transforming-british-columbias-economy-tickets-51560782689