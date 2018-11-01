Register For SPE's Thermal Well Integrity And Design Symposium, Before Nov 7 Early Bird Deadline

Join your fellow SPE members and industry experts in the global thermal in-situ community to share the latest in well design practices and well integrity solutions. The SPE Thermal Well Integrity and Design Symposium is taking place 27–29 November in Banff, Alberta.

With over 38 papers and presentations, the robust technical program will bring together fellow E&P experts to take steps to improve the collective recovery, efficiency, and longevity of existing and planned thermal wells.

In addition to the technical program the Symposium offers:

An Opening Keynote Session, Drilling into the Problem…Injecting Life Back into Alberta and Producing a Better Future , featuring Darcy Spady, 2018 SPE International President and Broadview Energy, Bryan Helfenbaum, Executive Director of Advanced Hydrocarbons, Alberta Innovates and Stephen Arseniuk, Senior Technical Advisor, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance.

An ask the experts panel session, entitled Tapping into the Resource , featuring Don Hennessey (formerly AER); Russ Bacon (formerly Imperial Oil); Gina Wozney, GRW Energy; Mirko Zatka, CNRL; Clint Olmstead, ConocoPhillips; and Doug Hollies, Codeco Oilsands Engineering.

Three breakout sessions offering a deeper dive into technical problem solving:

Breakout #1: Operating Practices – $$$ and Sense Breakout #2: Wellbore Cleanouts and Remediation – When Do You Give Up? Breakout #3: Identifying the Risks Associated with Longer Lateral Well Designs and Operations



Add to Your Symposium Experience:

Attend a training course immediately before the event. Two courses are being offered on Monday 26 November:

Considerations for Thermal Well Design. Instructor: Trent Kaiser and Mark Chartier Thermal-Hydraulics Design and Optimization. Instructor: Mazda Irani

