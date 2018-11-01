DOB Classifieds

TAQA North is currently searching for Senior Exploitation Engineer. Reporting to the Asset Manager of the Central West asset, the Senior Exploitation Engineer is a key member of a multi-disciplinary asset team, driving value generation through the identification, characterization, planning and execution of appraisal and development projects.

To apply: www.taqaglobal.com/careers

