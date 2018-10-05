‘Too Compelling For Us To Ignore’: Precision To Buy Trinidad In $1.03 Billion Deal

Precision Drilling Corporation has entered into an arrangement agreement with Trinidad Drilling Limited, trumping an earlier hostile bid for Trinidad from Ensign Energy Services Inc.

The aggregate transaction value of the all-share deal is approximately $1.028 billion, including the assumption of approximately $477 million in Trinidad net debt.

In August, Ensign made a $947-million hostile bid to acquire Trinidad, just two weeks after Trinidad had announced it was ending its strategic alternatives process. Last month, Trinidad said Ensign’s hostile bid for the company “significantly undervalues” Trinidad and asked shareholders to reject the offer.

While M&A hasn’t been a priority for Precision, in this case the “value creation opportunity was too compelling for us to ignore,” Kevin Neveu, president and CEO of Precision, said this morning in a conference call to discuss the deal.

“The combination is a truly unique oilfield services opportunity combining two highly focused drilling contractors, both pursuing similar growth strategies with similar competitive strategies and, most important, very similar Tier 1 rig assets.”

Trinidad’s fleet of 141 drilling rigs includes 61 high spec AC rigs that fit 90 per cent within Precision’s standardization protocols and are equipped with major components that are well aligned for fleet integration.

Precision will now have a North American fleet that includes over 200 active rigs and 322 total rigs. Overall, the combined company will have 348 rigs. Fifty Canadian rigs will be held for sale.

“Both Precision and Trinidad have focused on the United States and the Middle East as our primary growth geographies. This combined platform substantially reinforces our scale and market relevance in these key regions, positioning us for sustained growth and technology deployment,” Neveu said this morning.

Leveraging the technology capabilities of both companies will be a priority and Precision’s Process Automation Control (PAC) platform was designed to incorporate third party technologies such as those in the Trinidad technology portfolio. Through the combination Precision will have a total of 167 AC rigs capable of running automation technologies.

U.S.

When the transaction closes, Precision will become a Top 3 driller in the U.S., with 170 marketed rigs and a high-spec AC fleet of over 100 rigs.

The company will also have an increased inventory of economically upgradeable rigs.

“We’ll have strong coverage in every U.S. shale play,” Neveu explained. “In the Permian, we’ll be the Number 2 driller.”

The company currently has 76 active rigs in the Permian, with 120 rigs at work in total across all basins.

Canada

Precision said the deal will provide improved cash flow generation capabilities in Canada.

“The combination allows us to leverage our existing infrastructure, and maintain fixed costs supporting strong free cash flows," said Cary Ford, senior vice-president and CFO.

“We believe capital expenditures will remain relatively low in the coming years as combined fleet quality is high, minimizing investing requirements.”

Precision expects the combined Canadian fleet to be 152 rigs and it has identified 50 rigs held for sale. “This group of rigs consists of rigs from both Trinidad and Precision that we plan to divest,” Ford said.

The remaining 152 high-performance rigs will be capable of addressing every drilling program across Canada, and will be particularly well suited for high efficiency development drilling opportunities, Ford noted, including LNG and Deep Basin development.

International

Kuwait has been a particular focus for Precision. The company currently has five rigs under long-term contract and one new build under construction for deployment mid next year.

Trinidad has two of its Mexico rigs undergoing a full refit for redeployment to Kuwait, also in mid-2019.

This will bring Precision’s combined Kuwait operation up to eight, “essentially brand new,” ultra high spec, deep-capacity rigs. All are operating under long-term contracts.

“Precision’s Kuwait business will be a jewel in our portfolio,” Neveu said.

In addition to Kuwait, by mid-year 2019, Precision’s operations will include three rigs in Saudi Arabia, one operating in Bahrain, and one in Mexico, for a total of 13 rigs, almost doubling Precision’s current international operations.

And long-term, 13 idle international rigs “are all good candidates for the tenders we’ve been pursuing throughout the Middle East and Mexico,” Neveu noted.

Transaction overview

Today’s agreement will see Precision acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trinidad on the basis of 0.445 common shares of Precision for each outstanding Trinidad share pursuant to a plan of arrangement.

Upon completion of the transaction, existing holders of Trinidad shares will collectively own approximately 29 per cent of Precision.

Ford said the deal, expected to be completed in late 2018, should be significantly accretive to 2019 and future cash flow per share metrics.

In 2019, Precision expects to realize more than $30 million in annual synergies through corporate efficiencies and facility consolidations. Precision will leverage its increased scale and realize long term incremental operating efficiencies through its recently upgraded IT infrastructure, technical support centers in Nisku and Houston and its supply chain management and manufacturing capabilities.

Precision will have a strong balance sheet and significant cash flow to fund growth and manage debt maturities. Further, at closing, through an RBC Capital Markets underwritten US$100 million capacity expansion, Precision will increase the size of its revolving credit facility to US$600 million.

One Trinidad director will be appointed to the Precision board. In addition, one other Trinidad director will be nominated for election.

The Precision board has unanimously approved the transaction. Similarly, the Trinidad board has unanimously approved the transaction and determined that the transaction and the entry into of the arrangement agreement are in the best interests of Trinidad and its shareholders.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Precision. Torys LLP is acting as Precision's legal advisor.

TD Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Trinidad. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Trinidad's legal advisor.