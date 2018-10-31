Shafam Resources Ltd. Property Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Shafam Resources Ltd. (“Shafam” or the “Company”) with the sale of its oil and natural gas royalty interests and minor non-operated working interest properties located in Alberta and Saskatchewan (the “Properties”).

Shafam’s preference would be to sell all of the Properties in one transaction.

The royalty properties are located in the Dodsland/Kerrobert/Plenty areas of southwestern Saskatchewan, the Steelman area of southeastern Saskatchewan and in the Lloydminster, McKinley, Redwater and Valhalla areas of Alberta. Production from the royalty properties net to Shafam is estimated to be 26 boe/d, consisting of 23 barrels of oil per day and 18 Mcf/d of natural gas. Total royalty revenue from the royalty properties has recently averaged approximately $275,000 on an annualized basis.

The non-operated working interest properties are located in the Steelman and Dodsland areas of Saskatchewan and in the Cessford, Malmo, Pendant, Retlaw and Rycroft areas of Alberta. Total production net to Shafam from its working interest properties is estimated to be 11 boe/d, consisting of seven barrels of oil per day and 25 Mcf/d of natural gas. The net operating income from the minor non-operated working interests has recently averaged approximately $60,000 on an annualized basis.

