Search
Courses and Conferences

Brazil’s New Wealth Of Onshore Oil & Gas Opportunities Conference — Nov 6, 2018 — Calgary

Canadian Global Exploration Forum (CGEF) hosts a Brazilian delegation at a unique conference on Tuesday, Nov 6. Brazil is taking dramatic steps to revitalize its onshore and shallow-water petroleum industry, by making available a never-before-seen level of access to exploration areas. Canadian companies working in Brazil will also divulge their experiences and the opportunities available.

This one-day conference takes place at the UofC Downtown Campus from 08:00 to 17:00 and includes a reception. Register at www.cgef.org.

Analysis

Most Read

  1. Kenney Proposing New Approach To Social Licence For Energy Companies
  2. Canada’s Inability To Build Pipelines ‘Costing All Of Us’: Sask. Premier
  3. Tucker SAGD Project Finally Reaches 30,000 Bbl/d Nameplate; Sunrise Next?
  4. Venezuela, Mexico Divert Crude To U.S. As Canadian Bbls Get Stuck
  5. Cuadrilla Pauses Fracking At U.K. Site After Tremor