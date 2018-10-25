Petro Management 2018 Training Courses By Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng.

1. Production Forecasting Tools (2 days) — November 5-6, 2018

Production forecast and reserves determination tools are thoroughly discussed including; DCA, PTA, and RTA. Further, a unique empirical tool for waterflood projects is also illustrated. Fee: $1600.0 +GST

2. Well Test Analysis for Non-Specialists (1day) — November 8, 2018

This concise course has been designed to offer the attendees the essential knowledge to understand the main concepts of well test analysis; whether they might consider to become specialists or just to be able to audit/use test analysis reports. Fee: $900.0 +GST

3. Getting started with the Unconventional (2 days) — Nov. 12-13, 2018

Learn how the integration of the various techniques such as; engineering, petrophysical, geological, and geo-mechanical properties is utilized to determine the commerciality of the Unconventional. Further, how the technology of Multi-stage Fracing of Horizontal Wells (MFHW’s) is used to optimize performance and enhance the economics of the Unconventional. Fee: $1400.0 +GST

4. Review of Well Injection Tests (1 day) — November 15, 2018

This course covers the numerous applications of well injection tests to optimize water disposal/injection applications and also how to improve the frac treatment design. Various well injection tests will be discussed including DFIT, injectivity fall-off, step rate, Hall Plot, and chemical tracer tests. Fee: $900.0 +GST

5. Waterflood Management (3 days) — November 19-21, 2018

All you need to know about designing, implementing, and monitoring waterflood projects, including the use of Multi-stage Frac Hz Wells (MFHW) in waterflooding tight formation, such as the Bakken, Cardium etc. Fee: $2100.0 +GST

For course inquiries, please contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng. at (403) 616-8330, or visit our web site: www.petromgt.com for more information and registration