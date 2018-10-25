Search
Courses and Conferences

Petro Management 2018 Training Courses By Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng.

1.   Production Forecasting Tools (2 days) — November 5-6, 2018

Production forecast and reserves determination tools are thoroughly discussed including; DCA, PTA, and RTA. Further, a unique empirical tool for waterflood projects is also illustrated. Fee: $1600.0 +GST

2.   Well Test Analysis for Non-Specialists (1day) — November 8, 2018

This concise course has been designed to offer the attendees the essential knowledge to understand the main concepts of well test analysis; whether they might consider to become specialists or just to be able to audit/use test analysis reports. Fee: $900.0 +GST

3.   Getting started with the Unconventional (2 days) — Nov. 12-13, 2018

Learn how the integration of the various techniques such as; engineering, petrophysical, geological, and geo-mechanical properties is utilized to determine the commerciality of the Unconventional. Further, how the technology of Multi-stage Fracing of Horizontal Wells (MFHW’s) is used to optimize performance and enhance the economics of the Unconventional. Fee: $1400.0 +GST

4.   Review of Well Injection Tests (1 day) — November 15, 2018

This course covers the numerous applications of well injection tests to optimize water disposal/injection applications and also how to improve the frac treatment design. Various well injection tests will be discussed including DFIT, injectivity fall-off, step rate, Hall Plot, and chemical tracer tests. Fee: $900.0 +GST

5.   Waterflood Management (3 days) — November 19-21, 2018

All you need to know about designing, implementing, and monitoring waterflood projects, including the use of Multi-stage Frac Hz Wells (MFHW) in waterflooding tight formation, such as the Bakken, Cardium etc. Fee: $2100.0 +GST

For course inquiries, please contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng. at (403) 616-8330, or visit our web site: www.petromgt.com for more information and registration

Analysis

Most Read

  1. New NGTL Pipeline Corridor Not Necessary, Says Pipeline Expert
  2. CP Crude Shipments On Pace To Reach 100,000 Carloads Annually
  3. Heavy Crude Discount Narrows Slightly
  4. Enbridge Announces November Apportionment For Mainline System
  5. Alberta Land Sale Draws $16 Million; Duvernay Parcels Sold, Cenovus Picks Up Parcel Near Marten Hills