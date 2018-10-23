November 23 will celebrate the six new inductees chosen to join Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame recently announced the 2018 Inductee lineup, made up of Neil Camarta, Pat Carlson, Dr. John Lacey, Joy Romero, Ronald Sorokan and Hank Swartout. It's a collection of women and men who represent the essence of a sector that for decades has progressed because of the people who power it with their imagination and passion. Read more here.

Join us in supporting these individuals and the their industry achievements over lunch on November 23 at the Calgary Petroleum Club. Order tickets here.