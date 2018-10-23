Energy in North America: Issues, Opportunities & Solution Pathways

The Energy Council of Canada will host the annual World Energy Council North America Region Energy Forum for 2018. The summit has been planned in coordination with the United States Energy Association and the World Energy Council - Mexico. This year, the influential energy dialogue will be held at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary on November 14 & 15, 2018. The forum’s theme is Energy in North America: Issues, Opportunities, & Solution Pathways. As the organizers for this year’s forum, the Energy Council has also included a regional session on the second day, on the topic of Indigenous Energy in Canada.

Registration is available HERE.