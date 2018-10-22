Climate Change Challenges And Business Realities – New Report

The stark reality facing policy makers trying to meet climate change targets while keeping industry productive is highlighted in UK Energy Strategies’ free weekly monitoring report.

The U.K.’s energy minister announced that the country aims to cut all emissions by 2050 — with transport, aviation, farming and power industries ordered to comply. Still more new research identified that meeting U.K. government targets of 80 per cent cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century will require sweeping policy change.

