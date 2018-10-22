Search
Brazil’s New Wealth Of Onshore Oil & Gas Opportunities Conference — Nov 6, 2018 — Calgary

Canadian Global Exploration Forum (CGEF) hosts a Brazilian delegation at a unique conference on Tuesday, Nov 6. Brazil is taking dramatic steps to revitalize its onshore and shallow-water petroleum industry, by making available a never-before-seen level of access to exploration areas. Canadian companies working in Brazil will also divulge their experiences and the opportunities available.

This one-day conference takes place at the UofC Downtown Campus from 08:00 to 17:00 and includes a reception. Register at www.cgef.org.

