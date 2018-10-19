Macquarie Exceeds $1 Million Goal For Local Calgary Charities

Macquarie Group recently teamed up with its energy-industry partners to hold its Annual Oyster Shuck Off and Charity Fundraiser event on September 27, raising more than $378,000 for various charities.

The annual event, held at charbar restaurant for the fourth year running, represents one of the largest corporate fund-raising initiatives in Calgary, and has raised more than $1 million for local charities since the annual event was launched in 2015.

With contributions this year going towards charities such as Discovery House, Momentum, Lionheart Foundation, and Children’s Wish Foundation, proceeds from the event comprised approximately $189,000 raised by Shuck Off contestants and their supporters. Together with matching funds from the Macquarie Group Foundation, the total amount exceeded $378,000.

In a close competition, Geri Greenall, board member of Kelt Exploration Ltd., usurped three-time winner Dale Shwed, president and CEO of Crew Energy Inc. to claim the title for the first time, taking home the trophy for Discovery House. Other participants who volunteered to compete on behalf of their nominated charities this year included: Brian Schmidt, president and CEO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; and Cheree Stephenson, vice-president of finance and CFO, Petrus Resources Ltd.

Competing for the Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society, Greenall said: “I am immensely grateful to Macquarie for the opportunity to participate in the Fourth Annual Shuck Off. The Macquarie Shuck Off contribution is the single largest fundraising effort in Discovery House’s history and will afford six women and their children an opportunity to disrupt the cycle of domestic violence. I am proud of our Calgary oil and gas industry and business community, who collectively stepped up to support four local charities, including Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society, with all donations matched by the Macquarie Foundation.”

The impact this event provides to these locally based charities is significant and measurable in the following ways:

Over the past four years, Children’s Wish has received $282,000 from the annual Shuck Off, granting 28 wishes for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Through funds raised at the Macquarie Shuck Off this year alone, Momentum anticipates helping 60 businesses launch, over $200,000 in matched savings earned and 70 people trained for a career in the trades.

The Lionheart Foundation saw its largest donation of the year to date as a result of the Shuck Off.

“Once again, we are honored by the generosity and support made by our industry colleagues in coming together at our annual Macquarie Shuck Off and making this our most successful event yet,” said Dan Cristall, CEO of Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. “Macquarie continues to see a local need in the Calgary community and has made a commitment to aiding charities and prioritizing giving back, regardless of the economic climate. We’re extremely proud to surpass our $1 million goal in four years.”

