Invitation For Offers To Purchase Royalty Interest Of Oak Ridge Oil & Minerals Ltd.

KPMG Inc. in its capacity as trustee in the bankruptcy of Oak Ridge Oil & Minerals Ltd. (the “Company”) is soliciting proposals for the Company’s royalty interest in certain gas wells administered by a variety of corporate entities.

Royalty interest offered include the following:

Four facilities with Canadian Natural Resources as the operator;

One facility with Marquee Energy Ltd. as the operator;

One facility with Canlin Resources Partnership as the operator; and

One facility with Ember Resources Inc. as the operator.

The royalty interest are being sold on an “as is-where is” basis and the trustee provides no representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to title, condition or fitness for use.

To obtain further details, please contact Lexi Ng at 1-403-691-8475 or lexing@kpmg.ca.

The deadline for offers is October 22, 2018 at 5pm MTN.