Husky’s MEG Takeover Would Take Canadian M&A To C$6.4 Billion In Q3

Should Husky Energy Inc.’s bid for MEG Energy Corp. go ahead at the proposed price of C$11 per share, the eventual takeover would be Canada’s fourth largest oilsands sector deal for four years.

The story around this deal is currently developing; please see the Daily Oil Bulletin for updates. Based on the initial September timing of the bid being announced, the current terms would see the total Canadian upstream M&A spend top US$5 billion for the second consecutive quarter.

This is one key takeaway from Evaluate Energy’s latest M&A review, which can be downloaded at this link. It includes detailed analysis of Husky’s bid and other significant U.S., Canadian and international deals that took place during Q3.

Source: Evaluate Energy Upstream M&A Review, Q3 2018

Top 5 oilsands deals since Jan. 1, 2014, including Husky’s takeover bid for MEG Energy.

Source: Evaluate Energy Upstream M&A Review, Q3 2018

