Journey Energy Inc. Property Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Journey Energy Inc. (“Journey” or the “Company”) with the sale of certain non-core operated properties located in the Brooks, Gilby, Gull Lake, Niton and Pembina Keystone Cardium Unit No. 1 areas of Alberta, and non-operated interests in the Pembina area of Alberta (the “Properties”).

Total production net to Journey from the Properties has recently averaged approximately 1,440 boe/d, consisting of 3.9 MMcf/d of natural gas and 792 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day.

Recent net operating income from the Properties has averaged approximately $569,000/month or approximately $6.8 million on an annualized basis.

The Properties consist of high working interests in low decline oil and natural gas production and associated infrastructure.

As of September 1, 2018, the Properties had a positive net asset value of approximately $24.0 million (deemed assets of $55.3 million and deemed liabilities of $31.3 million), with an overall LLR ratio of 1.77.

