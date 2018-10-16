Journey Energy Inc. Property Divestiture
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Journey Energy Inc. (“Journey” or the “Company”) with the sale of certain non-core operated properties located in the Brooks, Gilby, Gull Lake, Niton and Pembina Keystone Cardium Unit No. 1 areas of Alberta, and non-operated interests in the Pembina area of Alberta (the “Properties”).
- Total production net to Journey from the Properties has recently averaged approximately 1,440 boe/d, consisting of 3.9 MMcf/d of natural gas and 792 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day.
- Recent net operating income from the Properties has averaged approximately $569,000/month or approximately $6.8 million on an annualized basis.
- The Properties consist of high working interests in low decline oil and natural gas production and associated infrastructure.
- As of September 1, 2018, the Properties had a positive net asset value of approximately $24.0 million (deemed assets of $55.3 million and deemed liabilities of $31.3 million), with an overall LLR ratio of 1.77.
To book an appointment to visit the Data Room
or for more information please contact:
Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye, Mark Zalucky,
Grazina Palmer or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.
