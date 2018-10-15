AER Employee Recognized By Women In Energy For Innovative Leadership

Erin Wadsworth, a reserves evaluator at the Alberta Energy Regulator, received the Innovative Leader award at last week’s North American Women in Energy forum.

A graduate of Queen’s University with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, Wadsworth has worked at the AER since February 2017.

“She is constantly an advocate for change,” Sean Stricker, manager of intelligence modelling at the AER, said in presenting the award. “She challenges existing modes of thinking, all with the excitement of turning a new vision into reality.”