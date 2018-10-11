The 16th Annual Calgary Reunion Of Queen's University Geology, Geophysics, And Geological Engineering Alumni

Saturday, November 3, 2018

7:00 p.m.

4515 16A Street, SW

Calgary, AB

The 16th Anniversary of the Queen’s Calgary Geology Reunion will be held at the home of Katie Anne MacInnis. Thanks to Katie Anne for her hospitality!

Vicki Remenda, the Head of the Department, will be in attendance. This will be a great opportunity to meet Vicki and hear about recent developments in the Department.

Come out with your spouse or guest and enjoy a great evening of reminiscing, reconnecting — and networking. Abundant hors d'oeuvres will be provided, but remember that the Geology BYOB tradition prevails.

Please RSVP to Lorna Dumond at geolalum@queensu.ca, with your name, graduation year, and the name of your spouse /guest.

We are trying to make contact with every Geology alumnus in the area, however there are some who will inevitably not hear about this directly. Please feel free to forward this message or to mention this event to any of your Calgary area classmates.

Look forward to seeing you there!