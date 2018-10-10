Search
Courses and Conferences

REGISTER NOW For SPE Training Courses For Nov 5

SPE is offering 2 one-day training courses before the SPE Workshop: The Montney - Pushing the Limit on Monday, 5 Nov.

SPE Training Course: Unconventional Reservoir Production (Rate-Transient) Analysis
Monday, 5 November
Instructor: Christopher R. Clarkson

SPE Training Course: Shale Hydraulic Fracturing: Design and Analysis
Monday, 5 November
Instructor: Steve Hennings

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE training courses, go to www.spe.org/training/courses.

Analysis

Most Read

  1. ‘Too Compelling For Us To Ignore’: Precision To Buy Trinidad In $1.03 Billion Deal
  2. MEG Energy Holder Highfields Sees Bidding War After Husky Offer
  3. Canadian Crude Hits Record Low As Pipeline Space Runs Out
  4. Rather Than Resist, Companies Should Look To Capitalize On Energy Evolution: Panel
  5. Louisiana Crude Terminal Acquisition A Sign Capline Reversal Will Proceed