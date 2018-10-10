REGISTER NOW For SPE Training Courses For Nov 5

SPE is offering 2 one-day training courses before the SPE Workshop: The Montney - Pushing the Limit on Monday, 5 Nov.

SPE Training Course: Unconventional Reservoir Production (Rate-Transient) Analysis

Monday, 5 November

Instructor: Christopher R. Clarkson

SPE Training Course: Shale Hydraulic Fracturing: Design and Analysis

Monday, 5 November

Instructor: Steve Hennings

