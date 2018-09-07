Attend the SPE/WIA Well Abandonment And Integrity Workshop On 19-20 September, In Calgary, Alberta

Held jointly by the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Well Integrity and Abandonment Society, the SPE/WIA Well Abandonment and Integrity Workshop will bring together industry-leading professionals to focus on improving practices and increasing intervention effectiveness.

The technical program will feature a keynote presentation by Rob Wadsworth – VP of Closure and Liability, Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), and two days of technical presentations covering new technologies, best practices, and case studies.

Topics include:

Regulatory aspects and challenges of keeping up with a transitioning industry

New technology for surface casing vent flow repair, well integrity identification, and abandonments

Analysis of well design and maintenance with the end in mind

Breakout session on IRP 26: Wellbore Remediation

Add to your workshop experience by attending a training course immediately before the event. Well Abandonment and Integrity Overview will be held 17 September 2018*.

Training course topics include:

Why well integrity matters

Drilling design for integrity

Well abandonment process outline

Methods and importance of assessing flow rate

*separate registration is required.

