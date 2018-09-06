DOB Classifieds
Mineral rights for sale: ½ interest NE/4-34-1-1 W2M
Contact Kennibar Resources Ltd. 403-243-7814 or kennibar@telusplanet.net
***
Accountant:
Experienced in both:
Production Accounting (AB, SK, MB), production, revenue, royalties, from set-up, calculation, submission and month end.
General Accounting- from set-up, input to Trial Balance.
Available on contract 3 days per week for either day to day accounting or special projects.
Please Contact:
Joan Waters
jcwaters@nucleus.com
403-813-5506
