DOB Classifieds

Mineral rights for sale: ½ interest NE/4-34-1-1 W2M

Contact Kennibar Resources Ltd. 403-243-7814 or kennibar@telusplanet.net

***

Accountant:

Experienced in both:

Production Accounting (AB, SK, MB), production, revenue, royalties, from set-up, calculation, submission and month end.

General Accounting- from set-up, input to Trial Balance.

Available on contract 3 days per week for either day to day accounting or special projects.

Please Contact:

Joan Waters

jcwaters@nucleus.com

403-813-5506

