The Newly Updated Canadian Oil And Gas Evaluations Handbook (COGEH) Is Now Available Online

The Calgary Chapter of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPEE) and industry professionals have updated the 3-volume COGEH handbooks into a single digital reference document for National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. The combined document clarifies and streamlines existing guidelines and offers addition guidance on unconventional reserve evaluation and the management of abandonment and reclamation costs. Subscribe to the new digital version at www.speecanada.org.