Husky Makes Bid To Acquire MEG Energy In Transaction Valued At $6.4 Billion

Husky Energy Inc. today announced a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of MEG Energy Corp. for implied total equity consideration of approximately $3.3 billion. This proposal values MEG at an implied total enterprise value of $6.4 billion, including the assumption of approximately $3.1 billion of net debt.

Under the terms of Husky’s proposal, each MEG shareholder will have the option to choose to receive consideration per MEG share of $11 in cash or 0.485 of a Husky share, subject to maximum aggregate cash consideration of $1 billion and a maximum aggregate number of Husky shares issued of approximately 107 million.

The share exchange ratio has been calculated based on Husky’s closing share price of $22.68 as of Sept. 28, 2018, the last trading day prior to this proposal, implying a mix of $3.21 in cash plus 0.344 of a Husky share per MEG share on a fully pro-rated basis.

Husky’s proposal delivers an immediate 44 per cent premium to the 10-day volume-weighted average MEG share price of $7.62 as of Sept. 28 and a 37 per cent premium to MEG’s closing price of $8.03 as of that date.