Federal Government Orders New Regulatory Review Of Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline

(Reuters) — The Canadian government on Friday directed its National Energy Board (NEB) regulator to conduct a new review of its application to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, taking into account the impact of additional marine traffic.

The NEB must report to cabinet within 22 weeks, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said. Canada's Federal Court of Appeal last month quashed the Liberal government's approval of the pipeline project, which runs from Alberta's crude oil heartland to the British Columbia coast.

More to come.