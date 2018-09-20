Sponsored Content — Montney Operator Achieves Top Tier Returns With StackFRAC HD-X

A junior operator has been developing acreage in the Montney efficiently and economically with the use of the Packers Plus StackFRAC HD multi-stage completion system. The operator wanted to maintain the proven reliability of this system as it progressed to higher density completions and deployed the next generation of sliding sleeve systems – StackFRAC HD-X.

StackFRAC® HD-X is designed with advanced seat and port activation and a proprietary anti-erosion coating. The system surpasses 1/16-in. seat increments to enable ultra-high density, high stage count completions, and a fully integrated quality control process supports manufacturing precision. This includes dimensional confirmation up to 1/10,000 of an inch, sleeves designed specifically to prevent erosion, and an anti-erosion coating to further minimize risk.

The operator recently completed a 52-stage well using StackFRAC HD-X with a measured depth of 3,550 m, including 1,450m of lateral. This well’s IP30 was over 130% above the operator’s IP30 type curve of around 580 BOE per day.

Other StackFRAC HD-X wells in the operator’s portfolio have also surpassed their production expectations for production. With high returns relative to the industry average, the operator reported that their revenue had more than doubled since the previous year.

In addition to increased production, benefits of StackFRAC HD-X include:

The stimulation can be completed from start to finish in one continuous pumping operation.

The first stage is activated using a hydraulic sleeve, which does not require an intervention.

The ball for each subsequent stage is pumped in the flush of the previous stage, lowering fluid volumes, non-productive time, and overall completion time.

Degradable balls eliminate the need for millout.

StackFRAC HD-X has been run by dozens of operators in a variety of formations in Canada and has often been shown to provide significantly better production and cost-effective completions.