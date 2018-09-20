Permian Midstream Takeaway Capacity & Infrastructure Congress 2018

November 28 - 29, 2018 - Houston, Texas

The Leading High Quality Business Conference On Midstream Infrastructure Solutions To Support The Growth Of The Permian Basin

Hear Real Insights From Companies Making Real Plans, Spending Dollars And Have Their Skin In The Game

Recognizing the path the industry is on, and immediate and imminent challenges participants are faced with, Permian Midstream 2018 - Takeaway Capacity & Infrastructure Congress returns to Houston with a focus on providing more insight than what's being announced in the press.

This year’s event will see active Permian players coming together; companies that are making real plans, spending dollars and have their skin in the game.

NAmerico Holdings’ Jeff Welch speaks on the role that NAmerico is playing to move Natural Gas from the Permian to the Gulf Coast with specific focus on their Pecos Trail Pipeline which is slated to become operational in 2019.

Prism Midstream’s Doug Coleman speaks about at the work Prism is doing to treat NGL and stabilizing condensate with emphasis on their Bedrock liquids handling facility in Crockett County, Texas.

LINN Energy’s Brian Pieri compares Natural Gas capacity versus production output, and provides a holistic view of the market.

Tauber Oil’s Jason Booth will deliver insight on markets that are offering the highest netbacks and the differences in price between different grades.

Visit www.permian-takeaway-capacity-infrastructure.com for the full speaker line-up.