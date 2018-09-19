Partnership Brokers Presents 4-Day Training Program

Partnership Brokers Training

October 9 – 12, 2018

Calgary, Alberta

Growing demand for greater competence in managing the partnering process in multi-stakeholder relationships requires a unique skill set to form and maintain effective partnerships. This is particularly true for business, nonprofit, and government professionals that are increasingly seeking to work together to solve complex social problems.

The Partnership Brokers Association, together with the Calgary Chamber of Voluntary Organizations and JS Daw & Associates, are pleased to bring the globally recognized Partnership Brokers Training program to Calgary. This is an intensive program, designed for a diverse group of partnership practitioners from business, nonprofit, community, government, and philanthropy. Successful program participants bring a combination of education and/or experience to the program that allows them to critically evaluate and apply the partnership brokering skills learned.

In this skills training you will:

Gain a theoretical framework for partnership brokering and the development of inclusive and innovative partnerships, consortia, and coalitions.

Develop skills in scoping, resource-mapping, facilitation, interest-based negotiation, relationship management, reaching agreement, and reviewing.

Explore common partnership brokering challenges and how to address them.

Create individualized action plans to apply the lessons from the course.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Venue: University of Calgary, MacEwan Conference & Event Centre (402 Collegiate Blvd. NW)

Time: 9 am – 5 pm each day (coffee and networking begins at 8:30 am)