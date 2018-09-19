CSUR Unconventional Resource Development — Market Intelligence Session #2

Alberta's Energy sector is a vital and substantial contributor to not only this province but also to Canada's prosperity and its standard of living. This industry has been a key foundation to the growth and success of Alberta and Canada over the last 65 years.

The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) is a non-profit organization that has contributed to the resource/energy industry for over 15 years, with a specific focus on the responsible development of unconventional resources. One issue of specific concern to our membership is the ability of Alberta's explorers and producers in unconventional resources to stay competitive, both technically and economically, in a very challenging and changing global marketplace.

Intelligence Sessions:

In response to these challenges CSUR, with support from the Government of Alberta, is hosting a series of two "Technical Information Exchange Workshops. The first one happened on June 22. This will be the second and final session.

We envision that this workshops will:

Facilitate knowledge transfer between industry leaders and other industry professionals.

Allow for information transfer that will stimulate informed debate over key issues of importance to the unconventional resource sector.

Allow for key issues to be addressed and discussed with the intent to generate workable solutions which can be incorporated into a tangible three year road map for the industry.

Please join us in this very important discussion about our future.

